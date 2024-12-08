Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

