Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 9,650 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $41.70 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

