Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 700 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 16.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dover by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $142.44 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

