Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,263 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 59.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

