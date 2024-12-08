National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of National Presto Industries worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

