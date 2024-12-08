UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 11,102 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

