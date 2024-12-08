Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $115.96 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

