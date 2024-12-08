Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,140 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 79.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 994.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 584,085 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

