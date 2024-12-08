UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 53,621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $149.41 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

