Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $876,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CLX opened at $166.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

