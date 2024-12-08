Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 700 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.