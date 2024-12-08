UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 69,887 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.39% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 54,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.