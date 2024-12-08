Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

