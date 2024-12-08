NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 163,104 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

