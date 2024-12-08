Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after acquiring an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after acquiring an additional 538,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $191.91.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

