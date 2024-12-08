Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 800 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Simulations Plus worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 54.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,255. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLP stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

