Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $144,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 8.0 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

