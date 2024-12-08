Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,881 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $65,520,000. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Bruzzo sold 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $111,437.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,062.88. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,765.93. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,358 shares of company stock worth $3,435,118 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.