NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

