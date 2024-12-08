StockNews.com Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

