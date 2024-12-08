Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 285.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 822.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,794 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.