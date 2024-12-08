MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $132,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 57.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 24.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ducommun Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $941.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

