Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,929 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Western Union by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $8,124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 293.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 523,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

