MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 438,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

