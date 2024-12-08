25,801 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 105.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.65%.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

