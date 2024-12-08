Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

