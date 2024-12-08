Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 307 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 822.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.