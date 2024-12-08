New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 787,355 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,328,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.