Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

