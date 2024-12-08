Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $3,872,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

