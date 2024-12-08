BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fulton Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $21.24 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

