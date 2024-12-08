MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Toast by 2,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,517,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,027.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 560,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 510,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.54, a P/E/G ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.