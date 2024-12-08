Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

