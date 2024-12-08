Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 44,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,396 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

