Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 233,163 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,163 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after buying an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Vale by 60.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Vale by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,940 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Vale Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

