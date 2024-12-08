BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 10,506 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after buying an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

