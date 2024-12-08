Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 106,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.