NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $389,552,000 after buying an additional 180,501 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

