Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.