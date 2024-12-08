MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,896 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.89. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

