nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.05, a P/E/G ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in nCino by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in nCino by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

