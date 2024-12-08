StockNews.com Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

