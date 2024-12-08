Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $409.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $413.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.73 and its 200 day moving average is $347.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

