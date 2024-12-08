Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.