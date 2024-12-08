Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Myers Industries worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 200,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

