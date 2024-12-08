Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,156 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -324.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

