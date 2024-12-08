Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in XPO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

