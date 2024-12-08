Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $655,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.71%.

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

