Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
