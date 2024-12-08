Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

